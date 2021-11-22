Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 94,998 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,564,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Wipro worth $27,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIT. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Wipro by 63.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 1,717,718 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth $6,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth $6,551,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter worth $4,939,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.59. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

