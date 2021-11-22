Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.33 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $63.23 million and $27.33 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for $20.33 or 0.00035465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,869 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

