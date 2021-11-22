ParkinGo (GOT) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0735 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $1,742.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,807.41 or 0.99143931 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00533821 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

