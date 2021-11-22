Parkside Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.5% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.72 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

