Parkside Advisors LLC Has $8.70 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $106.56 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.36 and a one year high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16.

