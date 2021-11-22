Partner Communications (PTNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.73 and a beta of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Partner Communications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Partner Communications were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

