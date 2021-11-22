Patientory (PTOY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $96.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $96.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.