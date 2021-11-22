Patrick J. Donovan Purchases 1,000 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $33,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick J. Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,819. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $548.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in West Bancorporation by 41.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in West Bancorporation by 32.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.