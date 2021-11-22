PAYCENT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $122.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $124,896.04 and approximately $122.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00087245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.