Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.87 Million

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce $187.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $186.32 million to $189.40 million. Paylocity reported sales of $146.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $817.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.48 million to $819.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $995.43 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Cowen raised their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.09, for a total value of $55,164.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,678.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,126,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,737,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,187 shares of company stock valued at $55,312,859. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $272.02 on Monday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 172.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

