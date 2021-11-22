PegNet (PEG) Price Up 61.9% Over Last 7 Days

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 57.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. PegNet has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $167.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 61.9% higher against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00069172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00089352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.83 or 0.07265820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,799.11 or 1.00103227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

