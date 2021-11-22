Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Up 1.3%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.97 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50). Approximately 125,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 151,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.48 million and a P/E ratio of -10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.63.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

