Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Peloton Interactive worth $27,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $47.14 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.64.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $153,173.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,023.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 307,060 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

