Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -132.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 490,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 148,533 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 648.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 171.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

