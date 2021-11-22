Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.
Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -132.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 490,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 148,533 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth $57,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 648.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 171.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.
