PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report $21.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $20.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $89.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.60 million to $93.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $512.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 64.05%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

