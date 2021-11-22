PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.98. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 64.05%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.