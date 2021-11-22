Peony Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and $94,316.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 57,975,790 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

