pEOS (PEOS) Price Tops $0.0094 on Top Exchanges

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. pEOS has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $7,783.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.12 or 0.07261196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.67 or 0.99750139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

