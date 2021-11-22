PEPS Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $1.00 million and $68.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00282648 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

