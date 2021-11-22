Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.52. Performance Food Group posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

PFGC stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,134. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 367.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 345,947 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 271,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $70,824,000 after acquiring an additional 944,138 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 313.0% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 38,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,261.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,609 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 338,758 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.