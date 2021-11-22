Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 62.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PBT traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 41,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.28. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $8.97.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,018.33% and a net margin of 90.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 152,604 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

