Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €225.00 ($255.68) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($232.95) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €206.83 ($235.04).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of EPA RI remained flat at $€212.20 ($241.14) during midday trading on Monday. 629,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($154.83). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €197.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €187.25.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.