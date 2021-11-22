Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.20. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

