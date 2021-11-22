Peseta Digital (PTD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Peseta Digital has a total market capitalization of $142,232.31 and $1.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peseta Digital has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Peseta Digital coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00090784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.27 or 0.07280851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,936.83 or 1.00119310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Peseta Digital

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,675,034 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peseta Digital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peseta Digital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peseta Digital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peseta Digital using one of the exchanges listed above.

