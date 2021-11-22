PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,010 shares during the period. PetIQ comprises approximately 2.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of PetIQ worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 3,193.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,403 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 107.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,238,000 after acquiring an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $11,287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 206.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 251,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,338. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.88. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $664.91 million, a P/E ratio of -48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

