Phantasma Price Hits $2.04 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $210.37 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00003586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,413.65 or 0.99069800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056790 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00046093 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00534706 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

