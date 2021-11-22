Phantomx Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a market cap of $266,332.01 and approximately $627.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00349775 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013425 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00013737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005194 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

