Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.64

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 112 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

PHAT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $640.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,000,001 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $20,850,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,372 shares of company stock valued at $21,811,224. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $424,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $308,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.