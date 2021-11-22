Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Short Interest Update

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 7,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.32. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

