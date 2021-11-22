Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $4,473.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,076,525 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

