Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,263 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 402.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,854 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.19. 974,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.