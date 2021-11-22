Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,263 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 402.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,854 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
DOC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.19. 974,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,990. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
