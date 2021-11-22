PIBBLE Price Up 26.9% Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. PIBBLE has a market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $458,834.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded up 26.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00047343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00224832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.