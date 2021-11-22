Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Up 6.1%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.80. Approximately 3,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 662,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.15 and a current ratio of 23.15.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $127,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 479.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,031 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 81,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 430.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,739 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 58,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 25.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,537 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

