Pillar Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $234,821.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

