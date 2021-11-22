PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 164,033 shares.The stock last traded at $55.20 and had previously closed at $55.39.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STPZ. Excalibur Management Corp raised its position in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

