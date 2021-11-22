PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

