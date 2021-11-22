PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
