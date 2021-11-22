PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $18.26 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $19.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 45,614 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $188,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

