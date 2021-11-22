Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Gap Down to $190.39

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $190.39, but opened at $183.62. Piper Sandler Companies shares last traded at $185.75, with a volume of 87 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at $40,582,902.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

