Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Meridian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the company will earn $5.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 24.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $36.79 on Monday. Meridian has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $226.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 68,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meridian by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.