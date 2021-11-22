Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $224.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,011 shares of company stock worth $3,387,859. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $13,492,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 243,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

