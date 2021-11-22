Pivot Token Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $741,879.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00226475 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00088087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

