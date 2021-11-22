PIXEL Price Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $41,558.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,514.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $560.05 or 0.00990987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00272723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00029241 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.