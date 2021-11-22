Pizza Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Pizza has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $187,764.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for about $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

