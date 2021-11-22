Plair (PLA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,835.00

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Plair coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $2,835.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plair has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.31 or 0.00229689 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00088379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair (PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

