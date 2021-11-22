PlatON (LAT) Achieves Market Cap of $573.42 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. PlatON has a total market capitalization of $573.42 million and $43.73 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlatON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00088166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,249,170,243 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.