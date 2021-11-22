Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $78,360.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,803,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

