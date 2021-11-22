PlayDapp Price Up 66.5% Over Last Week (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00005626 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $775.17 million and approximately $882.81 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 66.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.38 or 0.00230382 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00087941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

