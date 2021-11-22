Playgroundz (IOG) Hits Market Capitalization of $188,243.31

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last week, Playgroundz has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $188,243.31 and approximately $1,475.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00090784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.27 or 0.07280851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,936.83 or 1.00119310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

