Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

PLTK stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.46. 1,309,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,863. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33. Playtika has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

