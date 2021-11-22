Pluton (PLU) Trading Up 27.1% This Week

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Pluton coin can now be bought for approximately $8.48 or 0.00014989 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Pluton has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $876,419.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00227389 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00087245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pluton

PLU is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

